Will Connor Heyward pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward has 21 receptions (32 targets) for 163 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Heyward, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 2 2 15 0

