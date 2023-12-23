Player prop bet options for Nikola Vucevic, Max Strus and others are listed when the Chicago Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers at United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -159)

The 19.5-point prop total for Strus on Saturday is 5.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.9.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Strus has dished out 3.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

Strus averages 2.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -125)

The 13 points Jarrett Allen has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (15.5).

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +138) 1.5 (Over: +182)

The 17.5-point total set for Vucevic on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Vucevic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -125)

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points per game this season, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

He pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

DeRozan has picked up 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.