How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on December 23, 2023 at United Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Cavaliers vs Bulls Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (47.2%).
- Cleveland has compiled a 10-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 112.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers average more points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (111.5), but also give up more at home (113.4) than on the road (111.3).
- Cleveland concedes 113.4 points per game at home, and 111.3 on the road.
- At home the Cavaliers are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (24.0).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Jaw
|Sam Merrill
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Donovan Mitchell
|Out
|Illness
