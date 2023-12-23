The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -4.5 217.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 19 of 29 games this season.

Cleveland's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Cleveland has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 21 70% 110.5 222.6 112.5 224.9 220.8 Cavaliers 19 65.5% 112.1 222.6 112.4 224.9 222.9

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Cleveland has been better against the spread on the road (8-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this year.

The Cavaliers score an average of 112.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Cleveland is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 15-14 5-1 16-13 Bulls 15-15 4-1 18-12

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Cavaliers Bulls 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 10-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 8-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 10-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-3

