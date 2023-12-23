Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at United Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Chicago Bulls (13-17), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOH.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-4.5)
|216.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Bulls (-4)
|216.5
|-174
|+146
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Bulls have been outscored by two points per game (scoring 110.5 points per game to rank 26th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a -61 scoring differential overall.
- The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 112.4 (11th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams allow 224.9 points per game combined, 8.4 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Chicago is 15-15-0 ATS this season.
- Cleveland has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Max Strus
|18.5
|-125
|13.9
|Jarrett Allen
|15.5
|-125
|13.0
|Craig Porter Jr.
|11.5
|-133
|6.8
|Isaac Okoro
|10.5
|-105
|7.6
|Dean Wade
|7.5
|-120
|5.7
Cavaliers and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Bulls
|+25000
|+10000
|-
