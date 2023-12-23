The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) host a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) squad on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium (with best bets available). The Bengals have won three games in a row.

When is Bengals vs. Steelers?

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.1 points of each other.

The Bengals have a 61.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals have put together a 6-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (60%).

This season, the Steelers have won four out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Pittsburgh has been at least a +136 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+3)



Pittsburgh (+3) The Bengals are 6-6-2 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Bengals has gone 3-2-2 against the spread.

The Steelers have registered a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) The two teams average a combined 0.7 less points per game (37.8) than this game's over/under of 38.5 points.

The Bengals and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.

Bengals games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (57.1%).

Four of the Steelers' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 208.0 7 12.8 2

Mason Rudolph Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.