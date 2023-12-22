If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Wayne County, West Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tug Valley High School at Tolsia High School