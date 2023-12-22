The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on December 22, 2023 at Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 50% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The 116.5 points per game the Warriors score are 10 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.5).

Golden State has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 126.5 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards' 117 points per game are just one more point than the 116 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116 points, Washington is 4-12.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Warriors are averaging 4.4 fewer points per game (114.2) than they are in away games (118.6).

In 2023-24, Golden State is surrendering 115.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 116.7.

The Warriors are sinking 14.8 three-pointers per game with a 37% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.1, 37.3%).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging more points at home (117.5 per game) than on the road (116.7). But they are also giving up more at home (128) than away (125.6).

At home Washington is allowing 128 points per game, 2.4 more than it is on the road (125.6).

This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (29.1 per game) than away (26.8).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gary Payton II Out Calf Brandin Podziemski Questionable Back

Wizards Injuries