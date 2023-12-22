Friday's contest at Enterprise Center has the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) going head to head against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on December 22. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 win for Illinois, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Missouri. The over/under is listed at 150.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Line: Illinois -6.5

Illinois -6.5 Point Total: 150.5

Illinois vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)



Illinois (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Illinois has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri is 4-6-0. The Fighting Illini have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 154.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +152 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Illinois prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It is collecting 44.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9 per contest.

Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (230th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.2% rate.

The Fighting Illini average 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (126th in college basketball), and allow 78.9 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

Illinois has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball action), three more than the 9.3 it forces on average (350th in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and conceding 70.1 per contest, 159th in college basketball) and have a +59 scoring differential.

Missouri ranks 328th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Missouri connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make, at a 31.9% rate.

Missouri has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (93rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (59th in college basketball).

