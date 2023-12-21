The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison

The Purple Eagles' 65.1 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 53.3 the Mountaineers allow.

When it scores more than 53.3 points, Niagara is 5-4.

West Virginia has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Mountaineers put up just 3.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Purple Eagles give up (77.2).

West Virginia has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Niagara has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 47.2% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Purple Eagles allow defensively.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)

10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65) Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 50.9 FG%

