How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Niagara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning run when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia vs. Niagara Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles' 65.1 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 53.3 the Mountaineers allow.
- When it scores more than 53.3 points, Niagara is 5-4.
- West Virginia has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Mountaineers put up just 3.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Purple Eagles give up (77.2).
- West Virginia has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 77.2 points.
- Niagara has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.
- The Mountaineers shoot 47.2% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Purple Eagles allow defensively.
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 19.6 PTS, 3.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 50.6 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Lauren Fields: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
- Kyah Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Tavy Diggs: 5.9 PTS, 50.9 FG%
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Penn State
|W 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 107-43
|WVU Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Wright State
|W 77-72
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|WVU Coliseum
