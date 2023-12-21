The Niagara Purple Eagles (3-6) will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

West Virginia vs. Niagara Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK JJ Quinerly: 17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyah Watson: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara Players to Watch

Angel Parker: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Chardonnay Hartley: 11.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amelia Strong: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Aaliyah Parker: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.