The Syracuse Orange and the South Florida Bulls meet for the Boca Raton Bowl on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Syracuse is totaling 25.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 81st in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 52nd, giving up 23.8 points per game. South Florida has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 34.9 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 30.8 points per contest (46th-ranked).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Syracuse vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Syracuse South Florida 359 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (25th) 381.7 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (129th) 184.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (29th) 174.8 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (31st) 20 (97th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (84th) 21 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (32nd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,691 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 460 yards (38.3 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LeQuint Allen, has carried the ball 224 times for 1,061 yards (88.4 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 36 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford's 527 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has collected 29 catches and three touchdowns.

Umari Hatcher has caught 30 passes for 451 yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has compiled 25 catches for 309 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 3,078 passing yards (256.5 per game) while completing 64.1% of his passes. He's tossed 23 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 745 yards (62.1 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 168 times for 757 yards (63.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins leads his squad with 961 receiving yards on 86 catches with five touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has 35 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 581 yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Khafre Brown's 26 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 404 yards (33.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.