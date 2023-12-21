The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will face off against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Rams taking on the Saints, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Saints vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Rams have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.0 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Saints have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

2nd Quarter

The Rams have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Saints have won the second quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times in 14 games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter 10 times, lost one time, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Rams have been outscored in the fourth quarter eight times and won six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Saints' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Rams vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have been winning six times (4-2 in those games), have been losing six times (3-3), and have been tied two times (0-2).

The Saints have been winning six times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Rams have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in eight games (2-6).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Saints have won the second half in nine games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Rep the Rams or the Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.