Penguins vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Penguins defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in their last outing.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).
- Pittsburgh is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.
- Pittsburgh has played 17 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|105 (6th)
|Goals
|86 (27th)
|102 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|83 (9th)
|26 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (26th)
|19 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (9th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins went 4-3-3 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 3-7-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.
- The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Penguins have scored 86 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 83 goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- They have a +3 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
