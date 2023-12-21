Penguins vs. Hurricanes December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
When the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Martin Necas and Sidney Crosby will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
Penguins Players to Watch
- Jake Guentzel's 14 goals and 20 assists in 30 matchups give him 34 points on the season.
- With 33 total points (1.1 per game), including 18 goals and 15 assists through 30 games, Crosby is crucial for Pittsburgh's attack.
- This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 4-2-1 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 244 saves and a .921 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 30 points in 29 games (12 goals, 18 assists).
- Necas has nine goals and 14 assists, equaling 23 points (0.7 per game).
- Seth Jarvis has 23 points for Carolina, via 11 goals and 12 assists.
- In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|14th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.87
|24th
|17th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|2.77
|9th
|2nd
|34
|Shots
|33.2
|5th
|1st
|25.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|9th
|23.85%
|Power Play %
|14.44%
|26th
|13th
|81.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.63%
|11th
