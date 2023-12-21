When the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Martin Necas and Sidney Crosby will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel's 14 goals and 20 assists in 30 matchups give him 34 points on the season.

With 33 total points (1.1 per game), including 18 goals and 15 assists through 30 games, Crosby is crucial for Pittsburgh's attack.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 4-2-1 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 244 saves and a .921 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Carolina, Sebastian Aho has 30 points in 29 games (12 goals, 18 assists).

Necas has nine goals and 14 assists, equaling 23 points (0.7 per game).

Seth Jarvis has 23 points for Carolina, via 11 goals and 12 assists.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.87 24th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.77 9th 2nd 34 Shots 33.2 5th 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 9th 23.85% Power Play % 14.44% 26th 13th 81.37% Penalty Kill % 81.63% 11th

