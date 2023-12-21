The New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) after winning three straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Pelicans 112

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Pelicans' .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .536 mark (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 46.4% of the time this season (13 out of 28), less often than Cleveland's games have (15 out of 28).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 4-6, while the Pelicans are 7-6 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

With 112.4 points scored per game and 112.1 points allowed, the Cavaliers are 21st in the league on offense and 10th defensively.

Cleveland collects 44.1 rebounds per game and give up 43.2 boards, ranking 14th and 11th, respectively, in the league.

The Cavaliers are 18th in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Cleveland is 19th in the NBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is seventh in forcing them (14 per game).

In 2023-24, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

