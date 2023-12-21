The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noel Acciari score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

Acciari has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

