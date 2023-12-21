The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.

In games Marshall shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Thundering Herd are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 223rd.

The Thundering Herd put up 6.4 more points per game (77.2) than the Seahawks allow (70.8).

When Marshall scores more than 70.8 points, it is 5-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marshall performed better at home last year, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.6 in away games.

Marshall made 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.3, 34.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule