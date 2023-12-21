The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have made.
  • In games Marshall shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 223rd.
  • The Thundering Herd put up 6.4 more points per game (77.2) than the Seahawks allow (70.8).
  • When Marshall scores more than 70.8 points, it is 5-5.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marshall performed better at home last year, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.6 in away games.
  • Marshall made 8.2 threes per game with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.3, 34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Toledo L 88-87 Savage Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-65 Cam Henderson Center
12/18/2023 Bluefield Col. W 103-70 Cam Henderson Center
12/21/2023 UNC Wilmington - Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana - Cam Henderson Center
1/3/2024 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

