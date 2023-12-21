In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kris Letang to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:38 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

