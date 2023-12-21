The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Ludvig score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ludvig stats and insights

Ludvig is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Ludvig has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

