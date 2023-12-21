In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jansen Harkins to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Harkins has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Harkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:24 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

