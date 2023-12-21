Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PPG Paints Arena. Thinking about a wager on Malkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:57 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 18 of 30 games this season, Malkin has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Malkin hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 5 26 Points 1 11 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

