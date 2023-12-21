On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Evgeni Malkin going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Malkin has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
  • Malkin averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:48 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:09 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

