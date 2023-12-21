Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Evgeni Malkin going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Malkin has picked up two goals and six assists on the power play.
- Malkin averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:20
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
