The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points seven times.

Karlsson has an assist in 12 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Karlsson has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 102 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 30 Games 3 22 Points 2 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

