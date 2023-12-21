Will Erik Karlsson light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

In five of 30 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (three shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Karlsson's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 25:45 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.