The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Drew O'Connor score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

