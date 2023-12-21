Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - December 21
When the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSNO
Cavaliers' Last Game
The Cavaliers won their most recent game against the Jazz, 124-116, on Wednesday. Sam Merrill starred with 27 points, and also had three boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sam Merrill
|27
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Caris LeVert
|23
|3
|7
|1
|0
|4
|Max Strus
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6
Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 boards per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus' numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.
- Jarrett Allen's numbers for the season are 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.
- Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Georges Niang's numbers for the season are 7.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|24.6
|5.3
|5.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.8
|Jarrett Allen
|12.3
|9.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Darius Garland
|16.2
|2.1
|4.2
|1.3
|0.1
|1.6
|Max Strus
|13.3
|4.8
|3.4
|0.7
|0.1
|2.7
|Caris LeVert
|9.1
|2.2
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|1.1
