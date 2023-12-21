The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) on December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

This season, Cleveland has a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 113.9 the Pelicans allow.

Cleveland has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 113.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers score more points per game at home (113.3) than away (111.5), but also concede more at home (112.7) than away (111.3).

This season the Cavaliers are picking up more assists at home (27 per game) than on the road (24).

Cavaliers Injuries