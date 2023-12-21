The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) meet in a game with no set line at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 227.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 28 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.

Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 224.5, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 12 out of the 18 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 12-7, a 63.2% win rate, when it's favored by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 14 50% 112.4 228.3 112.1 226 222.9 Pelicans 15 53.6% 115.9 228.3 113.9 226 229

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) than it does on the road (8-5-0).

The Cavaliers put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pelicans allow (113.9).

Cleveland has a 9-5 record against the spread and a 10-4 record overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 15-13 0-0 15-13 Pelicans 16-12 0-0 13-15

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Cavaliers Pelicans 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 10-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-5 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-2

