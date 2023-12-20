West Virginia vs. Radford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Radford Highlanders (9-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.
West Virginia vs. Radford Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|West Virginia
|-7.5
|140.5
West Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points two times this season (over eight games).
- The average point total in West Virginia's games this season is 133.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mountaineers are 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- This season, West Virginia has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.
- The Mountaineers have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that West Virginia has a 75% chance to win.
West Virginia vs. Radford Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|2
|25%
|65.7
|141
|67.9
|134.9
|134.8
|Radford
|6
|54.5%
|75.3
|141
|67.0
|134.9
|141.1
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers score 65.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.0 the Highlanders give up.
- West Virginia has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 67.0 points.
West Virginia vs. Radford Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|4-4-0
|1-1
|2-6-0
|Radford
|8-3-0
|2-0
|8-3-0
West Virginia vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|West Virginia
|Radford
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-3
|3-8
|Away Record
|7-10
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
