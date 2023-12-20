The Radford Highlanders (9-4) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

West Virginia vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -7.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points two times this season (over eight games).

The average point total in West Virginia's games this season is 133.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Mountaineers are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, West Virginia has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Mountaineers have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that West Virginia has a 75% chance to win.

West Virginia vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 2 25% 65.7 141 67.9 134.9 134.8 Radford 6 54.5% 75.3 141 67.0 134.9 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers score 65.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.0 the Highlanders give up.

West Virginia has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 67.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

West Virginia vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0 Radford 8-3-0 2-0 8-3-0

West Virginia vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Radford 13-4 Home Record 10-3 3-8 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.