How to Watch West Virginia vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- In games West Virginia shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Mountaineers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.
- The Mountaineers record only 1.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Highlanders give up (67).
- West Virginia has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 67 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, West Virginia performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 80-63
|WVU Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Drexel
|W 66-60
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
