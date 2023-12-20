The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Highlanders allow to opponents.

In games West Virginia shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.

The Mountaineers record only 1.3 fewer points per game (65.7) than the Highlanders give up (67).

West Virginia has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 67 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, West Virginia performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule