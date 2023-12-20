West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pocahontas County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Pocahontas County, West Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pocahontas County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pocahontas County High School at Moorefield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Moorefield, WV
- Conference: Potomac Valley A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.