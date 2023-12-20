The Charlotte Hornets, with Nick Richards, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Richards put up 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 114-99 loss against the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Richards' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 8.3 Rebounds 9.5 6.5 7.1 Assists -- 0.6 0.8 PRA -- 15.7 16.2 PR -- 15.1 15.4



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Pacers

Richards has taken 4.5 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.8% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Richards' opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 107.6 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 127.0 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Pacers give up 25.6 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Nick Richards vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 18 10 10 0 0 2 0

