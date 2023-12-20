Max Strus and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Strus, in his last action, had 17 points in a 135-130 win over the Rockets.

In this article we will break down Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.7 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.7 PRA -- 22.9 21 PR -- 19.1 17.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.4



Max Strus Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Strus has made 4.9 shots per game, which adds up to 11.7% of his team's total makes.

Strus is averaging 7.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Strus' Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 119.5 points per contest.

The Jazz allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

Conceding 28.1 assists per contest, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 14.3 makes per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 12/31/2022 31 13 2 6 3 0 2

