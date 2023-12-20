The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jarrett Allen, take on the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Allen, in his previous game (December 18 win against the Rockets), put up 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Allen's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.8 11.7 Rebounds 10.5 8.3 9.1 Assists -- 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 23.4 23 PR -- 21.1 20.8



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Jazz

Allen is responsible for attempting 7.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 119.5 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.1 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/19/2022 30 20 11 2 0 3 1

