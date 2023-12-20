West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Harrison County, West Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bridgeport High School at Fairmont Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Weston, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Buckahannon, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.