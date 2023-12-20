The Indiana Pacers (13-12) will host Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 648.6 995.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.5 47.4 Fantasy Rank 7 59

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Gordon Hayward averages 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

The Hornets have been outscored by 9.7 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 24th in league, while conceding 120.7 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -244 scoring differential.

The 41.6 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the NBA, 3.8 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents grab.

The Hornets connect on 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.1 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.5 per game (17th in league) and force 13.3 (16th in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.8 points, 3.9 boards and 11.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pacers average 127.4 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 127 per outing (30th in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

Indiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It is collecting 40.2 rebounds per game (29th in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.1 per contest.

The Pacers knock down 14.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 3.3 more than their opponents (10.8). They are shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 40.1%.

Indiana has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.5 per game (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).

Gordon Hayward vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game -4.6 1.2 Usage Percentage 21.1% 26.5% True Shooting Pct 54.2% 64.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 6.7% Assist Pct 20.4% 47.4%

