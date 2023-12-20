On Wednesday, NBA action will see Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) hosting the Utah Jazz (10-17) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 981.1 673.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.6 37.4 Fantasy Rank - 12

Donovan Mitchell vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers put up 112 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111.9 per outing (ninth in NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 14th in the league. Their opponents record 43.4.

The Cavaliers make 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Cleveland has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, making 48.6% of shots from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Jazz average 112.2 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 119.5 per outing (24th in the NBA). They have a -198 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Utah ranks fourth in the NBA at 46.5 rebounds per game. That's four more than the 42.5 its opponents average.

The Jazz knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.1 fewer than their opponents (14.3). They are shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc (22nd in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.6%.

Utah has committed 4.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 16.2 (30th in NBA action) while forcing 11.9 (27th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 -2.3 Usage Percentage 31.4% 24.8% True Shooting Pct 57.9% 62.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 14.1% Assist Pct 25.1% 6.3%

