Sportsbooks have set player props for Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 32.5-point total set for Mitchell on Wednesday is 4.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Max Strus on Wednesday is 1.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (13.7).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Strus has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: +112)

The 12.8 points Jarrett Allen scores per game are 2.7 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS 21.5 (Over: -108)

The 23.2 points Markkanen scores per game are 1.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.