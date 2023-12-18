The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 71.7 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 51.2 the Mountaineers allow.

Wright State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.

West Virginia's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.

The Mountaineers put up 81.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 69 the Raiders allow.

West Virginia has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.

When Wright State gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 6-3.

The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.

The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have given up.

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

West Virginia Schedule