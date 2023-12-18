How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 71.7 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 51.2 the Mountaineers allow.
- Wright State has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.
- West Virginia's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Mountaineers put up 81.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 69 the Raiders allow.
- West Virginia has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
- When Wright State gives up fewer than 81.1 points, it is 6-3.
- The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
- The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have given up.
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)
- Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 90-50
|WVU Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Penn State
|W 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 107-43
|WVU Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Wright State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
