The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

  • Hinostroza has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Hinostroza has no points on the power play.
  • Hinostroza's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

