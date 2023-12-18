Will Valtteri Puustinen Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Valtteri Puustinen going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Puustinen stats and insights
- Puustinen is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
