Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 18?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Sidney Crosby going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in 12 of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Crosby's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 89 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-2
Penguins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
