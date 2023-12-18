The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have put up a record of 4-3-3. They have put up 22 goals, while their opponents have scored 29. They have gone on the power play 32 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (12.5% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Monday's matchup.

Penguins vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Wild Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have gone 2-3-5 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 13-13-3.

In the seven games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-2 record (good for six points).

In the four games this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Pittsburgh has taken three points from the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in 15 games (12-2-1, 25 points).

In the only game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 7-7-1 (15 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 6-6-2 (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 25th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.18 17th 5th 33.3 Shots 30.4 17th 21st 31.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 16th 27th 12.94% Power Play % 16.84% 23rd 13th 81.05% Penalty Kill % 73% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.