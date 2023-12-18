Monday's NHL offering includes a contest between the favored Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Wild Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 16 times.

The Penguins have been victorious in seven of their 17 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (41.2%).

The Wild have been made the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Pittsburgh is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota is 1-6 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-6-1 6.4 2.2 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.2 2.9 4 12.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 2-7-1 6.4 2.8 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.8 1.7 5 19.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

