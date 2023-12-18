How to Watch the Penguins vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 18, with the Wild having won three consecutive games.
BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Penguins and the Wild go head to head.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Wild Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|29
|13
|19
|32
|15
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|29
|17
|14
|31
|25
|26
|60.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|29
|10
|14
|24
|34
|27
|49%
|Erik Karlsson
|29
|6
|15
|21
|23
|20
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 89 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|28
|8
|16
|24
|33
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|28
|14
|7
|21
|8
|13
|49.6%
|Marco Rossi
|28
|10
|7
|17
|8
|10
|40.8%
|Matthew Boldy
|21
|8
|9
|17
|17
|19
|34.6%
