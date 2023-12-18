The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 18, with the Wild having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Penguins and the Wild go head to head.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 29 13 19 32 15 12 23.1% Sidney Crosby 29 17 14 31 25 26 60.2% Evgeni Malkin 29 10 14 24 34 27 49% Erik Karlsson 29 6 15 21 23 20 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 89 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the league.

The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Wild Key Players