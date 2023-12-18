Evgeni Malkin and Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Wild Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel has been a major player for Pittsburgh this season, collecting 32 points in 29 games.

Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists).

Malkin has 24 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 14 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (3-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .924% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello's six goals and 22 assists in 28 matchups give him 28 points on the season.

Kirill Kaprizov's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-5-2 this season, amassing 282 saves and allowing 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (57th in the league).

Penguins vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 25th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.18 17th 5th 33.3 Shots 30.4 17th 21st 31.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 16th 27th 12.94% Power Play % 16.84% 22nd 12th 81.05% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

