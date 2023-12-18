Can we count on John Ludvig lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Ludvig stats and insights

Ludvig is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Ludvig has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

