Hornets vs. Raptors December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (9-11) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams delivers 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.
- The Hornets are receiving 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.
- The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this season.
- The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
- Terry Rozier is putting up 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 19.6 points, 5.5 assists and 9.1 boards per game.
- Pascal Siakam averages 20 points, 7.2 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field.
- Dennis Schroder averages 15.9 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 11.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- OG Anunoby puts up 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 40% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Hornets
|111.2
|Points Avg.
|113.8
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.2
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
