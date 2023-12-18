Evgeni Malkin will be among those on the ice Monday when his Pittsburgh Penguins play the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Malkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

In nine of 29 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

Malkin has an assist in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Malkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Malkin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 2 24 Points 2 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

